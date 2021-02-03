Words of appreciation: Send a thank-you letter to a healthcare worker

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local company needs help showing appreciation for those on the front lines of the pandemic. Salud Recruiting, which helps bring healthcare professionals to New Mexico put together 300 boxes of PPE and other supplies for medical workers and first responders.

The care packages will also have handwritten “thank you” notes and Salud is looking for volunteers to write them. The letters can be quick one-line cards or longer letters. They are asking each volunteer to write ten to 20 and mail them to Salud in unsealed envelopes.

Volunteers are needed to write 10-20 letters each:

Letters or greeting cards can be a quick note (“we are proud of you!”) to a longer heartfelt message.

Please address each as “Dear Healthcare Worker” or something similar.

Please be creative!

If you choose to place messages in envelopes please do not seal them

Once you finish writing, please mail to: Salud Recruiting Services Volunteer Project933 San Mateo Blvd NE, Suite 500, Box 200Albuquerque NM 87108