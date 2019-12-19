Woodworkers association, Santa delivers special toys to kids

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa and some of his local helpers made a special delivery to kids in need Thursday.

Children at the Jefferson Discovery Center were surprised with a Christmas party. Albuquerque’s Woodworkers Association was able to build 1,500 wooden and quilted toys by hand to give out to the kids. Santa was on hand as well.

The group makes everything from dolls, to planes, to trucks, and for those that aren’t a big hit, it’s back tot he drawing board. “We change a little bit every year. We add new toys, drop toys, drop toys that were either too complex for the children or just didn’t show a great deal of interest in. We’re really responsive to the needs of the kids,” says Vice President of the Woodworkers Association Bonnie Ullman.

The organization says they prep for six months and have been doing it for more than 20 years.