ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – March is Women’s History Month. Charlotte Koppin, president of Women’s Business Organizations in New Mexico, says the number of women-owned businesses is growing in Albuquerque. NAWBO is the leader and has been working on advocacy for women-owned businesses since 1975. They also believe in supporting women locally and nationally. Last summer there was a local all-women-owned business fair.

Chamoy Bar, was established in Dec. 2019 by four Latina sisters who wanted to do something during the pandemic. They began their business on a busy dirt road on the Westside of Albuquerque. They started with their Chamoy dips and quickly expanded to their Chamoy candies and signature agua frescas. They like to make people feel like they are near a beach and that’s what they strive for everyone to feel when they have their products. Now they have decided to establish a permanent residence, located at 3339 Central Ave. Suite D Albuquerque N.M.

Zink Town, tried to open right as the pandemic hit, so they began their journey as an online shop. The owner left a toxic work and home environment, overcoming death in her family and all the delays that COVID brought, they finally opened the doors. Located at 2314 Wisconsin St. NE Albuquerque, N.M. This unique store sells art created by local artists, merch, tea, bath and body, and a succulent bar.

Upside Goods Co., the owner experienced anxiety and depression during the pandemic and she knew she needed to focus her energy somewhere and do something. She always looked for candles in the aisles of Home Goods and Target. After finishing up all the puzzles in her house she decided she wanted to make a candle. From that, it escalated quickly. Ashley Fathergill wanted to figure out everything from what goes into a candle, how to make them, and what burns better, longer, stronger and cleaner. She realized that making them and what goes into them is expensive but she enjoyed it.