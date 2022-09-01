ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Women’s Circle of Wishes will be hosting their 4th annual Tea Party event, benefitting Make-A-Wish New Mexico. Make-A-Wish grants life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses in New Mexico.

The Women’s Circle of Wish is a volunteer group of women passionate about wish-granting and helping raise funds and spread awareness. They do events throughout the year but their signature event is the Tea Party. Make-a-wish New Mexico has raised over $60,000 since its founding. This means that six New Mexican kids will receive their wish granted because of the work that the Women’s Circles have done.

Tickets are available for the Tea Party, which will be on September 18 at the Marriot Courtyard. They plan to raise as much as $10,000 that day to grant a kid with their wish. For more information visit their website.