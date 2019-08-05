‘Women of Color’ mural painted by youth for the people of South Valley

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County has partnered with artists from Working Classroom to paint a mural on the corner of Blake Road and Coors Boulevard this summer.

The theme of the Blake Mural Project is “Women of Color” and caught the attention of mural apprentice, Alyssa Johnson. “I’m Native American so I just wanted to have that opportunity for myself and hopefully get my own culture into this mural.”

Working Classroom selects lead artists for each mural project. The lead artists then coordinate their efforts with the people of the community to create a narrative that best represents their identity.

Mural apprentice, Alayna Martinez says the most exciting part of this project is witnessing the excitement of people in the community being represented as people of color.

Project Lead Artist, Izabelle Fernandez says, “this is specifically for grandmothers, mothers and the southwest valley.”

Working Classroom cultivates the artistic, civic, and academic minds of youth through in-depth arts projects with contemporary artists to amplify historically ignored voices, resist systemic injustices, and imagine a more equitable society.

The artists have until August 8 to complete the mural. The art dedication ceremony will be announced soon after.

Mario Gallegos, Executive Director for Working Classroom says this project is one of many paid art opportunities for their young students and they were excited when the call went out for applicants.

Youth get summer employment in the arts. Nan Masland, Bernalillo County Public Art Project Coordinator says, “that is just an incredible opportunity, some of these kids, it’s their first job.” For more information about the Public Art Program and upcoming events click here.