Women involved in fatal I-25 crash that killed two children identified

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – More information has been released into the fatal I-25 crash that killed two children. Albuquerque Police Department says 23-year-old Alexis Martinez was drunk behind the wheel and speeding when her car went airborne along I-25 near Menaul and crashed into a wall.

Her friend, Danielle Ortiz, 23, was in the passenger seat and police say she had also been drinking. Martinez’s two kids and Ortiz’s two kids were also in the car. Martinez’s seven-year-old daughter and Ortiz’s infant boy were killed. The other two kids, both younger than five, were taken to the hospital.

APD says Martinez and Ortiz will both face charges of child abuse resulting in death or serious injury.