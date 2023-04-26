ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – More information is coming to light about Rico TreShon Dukes, the man accused of impersonating a Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Deputy on Tinder. BCSO says he was using a dating profile on Tinder that included Dukes in a BCSO uniform and a photo of a fully marked patrol car.

A criminal complaint reveals more about his time while impersonating a deputy, including visiting his old high school to meet with old teachers. Pictures from the visit to his old high school show Dukes on school property, in uniform, with a firearms holstered on his hip. After BCSO posted about his arrest, three more women came forward claiming to have matched with him on Tinder. He told all three women he worked with the sheriff’s office. One woman told officers that she had seen law enforcement gear at his apartment.

Dukes was discovered after a Bernalillo County employee matched with him on Tinder and informed the sheriff’s office.