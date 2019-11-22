Woman with lengthy car theft history soon to be released

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman who keeps getting caught in stolen cars fleeing from police will soon be out of jail again. Elexus Sandoval was caught August 22 in a stolen Kia then fled from Albuquerque police.

In June, Sandoval is accused of crashing a stolen truck into a historic building in Grants after leading deputies on a high-speed chase down I-40.

On an assessment, she scored four out of six for her criminal activity and five out of six for her history of failing to appear in court, but no convictions for violent crimes.

Friday, Judge Jacqueline Flores followed recommendations from pretrial services to release her and prosecutors didn’t argue against it.

Online court records show Sandoval has been arrested in a stolen vehicle four times since September of 2018.