Woman will weave you breathless at State Fair

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman is sharing her weaving skills at the State Fair.

Pearl Sunrise has been a Navajo rug weaver for nearly 30 years. She creates intricate rugs. Some take hours, some take days to create. Sunrise says the tradition has helped her get out of her comfort zone.

“I think I’m used to it now, but you know, when I first did it, I was shy,” Sunrise said. “The only way for you to sell your rugs is for you to face your audience.”

Sunrise also hosts a workshop in Taos every July.