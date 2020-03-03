Woman who stole money from veterans and the disabled sentenced to two decades in prison

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the women who stole money from veterans and people with disabilities will spend two decades behind bars.

Sharon Moore was sentenced in federal court late Monday night for her role in the 2017 Ayundando Guardians embezzlement scandal. She and three others pled guilty to pocketing $11 million from clients and using that money to pay for pricy items like a Mercedez Benz and Final Four tickets.

Moore was a CFO at the time. Ayudando President Susan Harris and her husband failed to show up for sentencing Monday. Warrants have been issued for them and the judge ordered GPS monitoring of Susan’s son who is still facing charges to ensure he appears.