ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman who admitted to killing her mother-in-law is scheduled to learn how long she’ll spend behind bars.

In May, Alissa Bickett and her son pleaded guilty to killing Marilyn Gandert, then burning her body. Police say it was because Gandert was in the process of evicting them for not paying their rent.

Gandert’s body was found on the mesa in Rio Rancho. Annie Rael, a third suspect, pleaded guilty in April for her role in the murder.