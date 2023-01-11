ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mary Jane Luna-Rubal, a woman who killed another woman at an Albuquerque hotel took a plea deal Wednesday. She was originally facing a first degree murder charge for fatally stabbing Olivia Herrera at the Desert Sands Inn near Tramway and I-40 in April of 2021.

Luna-Rubal told police she and Herrera got into an argument and that she meant to stab the door, but Herrera stepped in front of her. Wednesday, Luna-Rubal pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter. She is scheduled to be sentenced at a later date, she faces up to eight years behind bars.