ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The woman accused of road rage over another driver’s pro-vaccine bumper sticker says it was fear that made her pull out a gun. Meanwhile, that other driver claims the outburst took an ever more personal turn.

Honking, yelling, and throwing water bottles at another driver’s car is what police say 33-year-old Christina Blair did before she pulled a gun on a man over his bumper sticker proclaiming he’s vaccinated.

It happened in a Walgreens parking lot near Wyoming and Spain last month after investigators say the victim got flustered by Blair’s behavior and accidentally backed into her car at a stoplight. They both pulled into the parking lot and that’s when things escalated.

During a detention hearing, the state suggested the outburst even took a racial turn, with Blair calling out the driver’s “Black Lives Matter” sticker and using a racial slur. Judge Joseph Montano said those claims need more investigation, but he expressed serious concerns, saying this type of behavior can easily lead to someone getting hurt or killed.

The defense argued Blair never actually pointed the gun and only took it out because she feared for her own safety. Since Blair does not have a significant criminal history, Judge Montano agreed to release her.

Blair’s release comes with strict conditions. She is not allowed to have any guns or drive a car, and she has to take part in anger management.