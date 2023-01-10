ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman who police say was the mastermind behind a 2019 armed robbery turned murder will soon be released from jail.

Soon to be 21-year-old Alexis Pina has been locked up for about three years after luring Calvin Kelly into a parking lot of an apartment complex near Juan Tabo and Candelaria, where two other teens held him up at gunpoint and shot him. Pina had pleaded guilty to second degree murder and conspiracy.

Tuesday, just days before her 21st birthday; it was up to a judge to determine if she was amenable to treatment and would be sentenced as a juvenile and released at 21-years-old or if she will be moved into the adult system. The judge ruled Pina is amenable. She turns 21 on Friday.