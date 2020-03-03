Woman wanted for allegedly attacking Subway restaurant worker

Local News

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Bernalillo County woman is wanted for roughing up a sandwich shop employee.

According to a criminal complaint, 54-year-old Annamarie Chavez got upset when the Subway on Coors and Dennis Chavez couldn’t break a $50. When she returned later with change and discovered her sandwiches had been thrown away.

Witnesses say she went berserk, knocking over store displays and trashing the store. The cashier followed Chavez outside to get her license plate and that’s when witnesses say Chavez tried to run her over with her car.

They say Chavez then got out and started strangling the cashier before another customer intervened. Witnesses identified Chavez as the perpetrator from a photo lineup.

A warrant has been issued for her arrest. Online records also show she has no criminal history in New Mexico.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Monday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Monday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞