Woman trapped on the Sandia Tram recounts what it was like in the car overnight

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the passengers who spent 15 hours stuck on the Sandia Tram this weekend is sharing her story. Despite freezing cold temperatures, she says it wasn’t as bad as it seemed.

“For a moment towards around 5 a.m. between 3 a.m and 5 a.m. it was rocking, that was when it was the most terrifying for me at least. I don’t know how everyone else felt,” said Colleen Evlidge, a server at ‘Ten 3’ on the Sandia Peak just off the tram.

She said she never expected to start the New Year the way she did stuck on the tram. “The storm kind of started early and I think they didn’t anticipate it to get as crazy as it did. We were already up there when it began at 5 p.m.”

Elvidge along with the rest of the passengers either worked for the tram or Ten-3. Staff stayed until the restaurant closed at 10 p.m. Taking the tram down to the base of the mountain, but the tram lines froze near the peak. “We didn’t even realize until we were close to tower 1 which is right behind us, and they started to slow down and then it just stopped.”

Freezing temperatures and high-speed winds brought a snowstorm that made it difficult for them to rest during the night, and difficult for crews to reach them. “It was a white-out storm, it was just all over the place.”

She says crews and tram officials were in constant contact with them throughout the night. “They all brought jackets and socks just tons of stuff you know Gatorade you know like snack bars and other things, so it was really great.”

Colleen says despite the cold and the rocking tram, everyone stayed positive. “For the most part, it was really uplifting people were joking it was fin, they were a really good group of people .”

Colleen does have one message for everyone after New Year’s Eve ordeal, “please come back come and visit Albuquerque come and visit the tram because this doesn’t really happen the last time that this happened was in the ’70s.”

Colleen says that even after what happened on New Year’s Eve she cannot wait to go back to work and ride the tram once again. It’s unclear when the tram will open again but crews are working to repair the lines. They are hoping to be operational later this week weather permitting.