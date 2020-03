ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The woman who recorded sexual acts being performed on two little girls will spend nearly two decades in prison.

Police say John Dickman and Crystal Martellini uploaded explicit images and videos of their biological children, ages two and five. Dickman is still awaiting trial.

Martellini pleaded guilty to charges including sexual exploitation of children and voyeurism. She was sentenced to the maximum of 18 years and will be required to register as a sex offender.