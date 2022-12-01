ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A lawsuit involving the University of New Mexico is coming to a close. The state will be paying a woman as a form of settlement.

A woman will receive $100,000 from the state after she fell at The Pit during a basketball game.

According to the lawsuit, the woman was walking on the bleachers to her seat when her foot fell through a hole in the bleachers. It happened at a Lobo women’s game in 2019.

The lawsuit stated the fan suffered injuries, and UNM failed to keep The Pit safe because it didn’t cover the hole.