ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A lawsuit involving the University of New Mexico is coming to a close. The state will be paying a woman as a form of settlement.
A woman will receive $100,000 from the state after she fell at The Pit during a basketball game.
According to the lawsuit, the woman was walking on the bleachers to her seat when her foot fell through a hole in the bleachers. It happened at a Lobo women’s game in 2019.
The lawsuit stated the fan suffered injuries, and UNM failed to keep The Pit safe because it didn’t cover the hole.