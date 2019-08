(KRQE)-A woman who killed a Rio Rancho teacher while driving high is scheduled to be sentenced Friday morning.

In June, Carol Sanchez pleaded guilty to killing Matthew Farley in 2017 while driving high on meth. Farley was stopped at a red light on Eubank and Academy when Sanchez hit him from behind.

The crash caused a six-car pileup and Farley later died from his injuries. She faces 10-years in prison.