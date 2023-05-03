ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the women charged in connection to a murder stemming from a drug deal gone wrong took a plea deal Wednesday afternoon.

Ajole Guzman plead guilty to second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

Ryan Saavedra was shot and killed at Westgate Heights Park in April of 2021.

According to the criminal complaint, Arianna Hawkins set up a drug deal with Saavedra.

During the deal, Guzman sprayed him with mace, and Dominick Mullen allegedly shot and killed Saavedra.

Hawkins and two other suspects, Christian Benson and Elijah Tafoya, have also taken plea deals in this case. Mullen is awaiting trial.

Guzman is facing 10 to 18 years behind bars when she’s sentenced.