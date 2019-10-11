Woman suing MDC in death of unborn child while in custody

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- An Albuquerque woman is suing the healthcare provider at the Bernalillo County jail for neglect after she lost her baby while in custody.

Shawna Tanner was in jail three years ago when her water broke. The lawsuit says an understaffing problem and poorly trained workers led to the death of her baby when she went into labor there.

She says despite pleas for help, it wasn’t until a day after she started having labor pains that she got medical attention and by then, it was too late. There was no time to get to a hospital and her baby was born with the umbilical cord wrapped around his neck.

KRQE News 13 reached out to the healthcare provider, Wellpath, and didn’t immediately hear back. Tanner is also suing the county in federal court.