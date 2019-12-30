Woman shot on Christmas passes away

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman injured in a Christmas day shooting has died, and police are now investigating the case as a homicide.

Police found a woman lying in a parking lot off Kathryn and San Mateo early Wednesday morning. She was taken to the hospital for a gunshot wound.

Sunday, APD said the woman identified as 19-year-old Paloma Sanchez, was taken off life support. Police have not identified any suspects at this time.

This incident brings to the city’s total number of homicides for the year up to 79.