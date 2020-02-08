Woman sets International District park on fire, assaults police with rock

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Almost a quarter of a southeast Albuquerque park was scorched after a woman allegedly set it on fire Thursday.

Police say 48-year-old Priscilla Antonio started a fire on the grass of Wilson Park around 10 p.m. Thursday night. When police arrived, they found Antonio across the street from the park, agitated and holding a stick.

According to the criminal complaint, when officers approached Antonio, she grabbed two softball-size rocks. Police say Antonio refused to put the rocks down, and when an officer grabbed Antonio’s left hand, she made a motion to throw the rock in her right.

That’s when officers tased and arrested Antonio. She is charged with aggravated assault upon a peace officer, resisting an officer, and damaging a public park. According to the complaint, a quarter of the park was burned. Antonio has a preliminary hearing set for March 30.