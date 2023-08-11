ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman involved in a street race with her boyfriend, who hit and killed a priest in 2021, was sentenced in court Friday. Angelica Boyd, who pleaded no contest to racing on the highway, was sentenced to 40 hours of community service.

Story continues below:

In 2021, Boyd and Manuel Soria were racing in the south valley. Soria ended up hitting and killing Father Graham Golden. Soria also pleaded no contest to racing on a highway. He was sentenced to 90 days of probation.