ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman involved in a street race with her boyfriend, who hit and killed a priest in 2021, was sentenced in court Friday. Angelica Boyd, who pleaded no contest to racing on the highway, was sentenced to 40 hours of community service.

In 2021, Boyd and Manuel Soria were racing in the south valley. Soria ended up hitting and killing Father Graham Golden. Soria also pleaded no contest to racing on a highway. He was sentenced to 90 days of probation.