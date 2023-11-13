ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lizeth Iguado, who pleaded guilty to attempted armed robbery and aggravated assault against a peace officer with a deadly weapon, was sentenced Monday to four years behind bars with three years of supervised probation.

In March 2022, Iguado and Felicia Gonzales tried to steal a man’s car at gunpoint after meeting him at Route 66 Casino. Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Deputies say they got a 911 call from a man saying he had nearly been carjacked. The man says he met one of the women at Route 66 Casino and gave her a ride to Coors and Pajarito. That’s when the second woman approached the vehicle and pulled a gun on the man, demanding that he get out. The man says the women got startled and jumped into a Jeep and fled. BCSO says when they started pursuing, one of the women fired shots at them. Gonzales also took a plea deal and is scheduled for sentencing in December.