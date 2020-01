ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One local woman is thanking a stranger for helping her through a tough time.

Irma Gallegos says she was having a terrible day earlier this week, sitting in the Walmart parking lot, crying behind the wheel. She says that’s when a young woman knocked on her window with a box of Oreos and a note with a few words of encouragement.

Gallegos says the girl was an answer to her prayers and wanted to thank a kind stranger for helping her.