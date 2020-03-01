Woman pleading to get her necklace back that had her friend’s ashes in it

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman is pleading for help after she said a necklace containing her best friend’s ashes were stolen from her home along with thousands of dollars worth of other items.

Julianna Duran hopes sharing surveillance video of the crime will help her reunite with the only thing she has left of her best friend who was murdered last fall. Video from February 26, of two men breaking into her home near Lomas and Wyoming.

Duran said they stole thousands of dollars worth of items, including one thing, she said, is priceless. “Two PS4s, two Xbox’s, an Apple Watch, a necklace that I had of a friend that had passed away, his ashes were inside of it,” said Duran.

Her best friend was Jermain Jennings. KRQE reported back in October that witnesses said Alex Pacheco shot Jennings and his partner Ben Montoya who is also Pacheco’s cousin, after a fight over the care of their elderly family member. Montoya suffered a gunshot wound and survived.

But unfortunately, Jennings didn’t make it. “He meant a lot to me, I’ve known him for about 12 years. We met in high school. we’ve been close ever since,” said Duran.

Duran said it’s been tough living life without her best friend. She was gifted the necklace with Jennings’s ashes inside on her birthday earlier this month. It was given to her by Jenning’s mother and his husband.

Duran said the other items that were stolen are simply unfortunate. But she pleads with the men that stole her necklace, to give it back. “Something that’s very close to my heart, that we can never get back and I guess that’s it,” said Duran. “It’s not replaceable.”

Duran said she reported the crime to the police. She estimates at least one to two thousand dollars worth of items were stolen. But at the end of the day just wants the robbers to return the necklace.

Pacheco was charged with second-degree murder and other charges last year. He’s expected to go to trial in October.