ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A person has been arrested in connection to a shooting on Sunday. One person was injured during the incident.

According to Albuquerque Police Department (APD), Downtown cameras helped them solve the case in which a food truck vendor was seriously hurt after being shot. The cameras captured a vehicle that officials were able to track.

APD alleged Ambrosia Mirabal, 27, told authorities she drank and took drugs before driving up to a food truck at Central Avenue and 3rd Street NW early Sunday morning.

They claimed she said she was upset with her “baby daddy” and wanted to shoot toward him to scare him. Instead, the bullet hit a woman working in the food truck.

Mirabal fled the scene, but the Downtown cameras captured the shooting and the vehicle’s license plate. Witnesses were able to identify the vehicle and driver, who was also seemingly the shooter.

A handgun was found in Mirabal’s apartment after a search warrant was served, officials claimed. She was arrested for a warrant related to the shooting.