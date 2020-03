ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department will continue investigating a deadly crash that shut down a busy intersection on Sunday morning.

The incident took place around 11 a.m. at Eubank and Constitution where police say a truck was making a turn on a green light when the vehicle hit a woman who was walking in the crosswalk. The woman later died.

At this time, police say alcohol and speed do not appear to be factors in the crash.