Woman killed in deputy-involved shooting in South Valley

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office says deputies shot and killed a woman in the South Valley during a domestic dispute near Rio Bravo and Second Street.

The sheriff’s department says a man called for help just before midnight. Deputies say a man complained about injuries and a woman locked herself in an RV on the property. Deputies say the woman armed herself before getting out of the RV.

“The female exited the Rv at one point and aggressively approached in close distance on the deputies. Multiple deputies fired their weapon, striking the female,” said Undersheriff Rudy Mora.

Deputies say the woman is dead and one deputy was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The identity of the woman has not been released.

New Mexico State Police and the Albuquerque Police Department are assisting with the investigation. Roads in the area of Grape Avenue and Wallace Street are expected to be closed for the next few hours as officers continue to investigate.

