Woman in and out of jail for range of crimes back behind bars

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman who has been in and out of jail for a range of crimes is behind bars once again. This time for causing a ruckus at a local hospital.

Patches Graham has a long list of arrests dating back more than two decades for crimes from shoplifting to aggravated battery. News 13 covered her arrest in 2017 for allegedly stealing from a tip jar and exposing herself to workers at a smoke shop then again the following year for pulling a knife on a hospital worker.

Albuquerque Police Department announced last year they tracked her down as on of their ‘alert offenders’ wanted for repeatedly committing crimes in the community but she had since been released again, and yesterday, got arrest at Presbyterian Hospital for refusing to leave the premises then screaming at officers.

She is due on court Wednesday to decide whether she will stay behind bars.

