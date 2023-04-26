ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman is accused of leading police on multiple chases. She has taken a plea deal.

In June of 2021, Juanita Hernandez threatened to shoot up a local business and led officers on a chase that ended when officials were able to do a pit maneuver.

Last March, she allegedly threatened three women on Central with a knife before leading officers on another chase that ended with a crash near I-25 and Rio Bravo.

On Wednesday in court, Hernandez pleaded guilty to aggravated fleeing and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Judge Bruce Fox sentenced Hernandez to three years of supervised probation. However, she is being held on separate charges in Luna County.