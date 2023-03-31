ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The case against an Albuquerque woman charged with DWI is not moving forward. The accused woman has died.

Last December, police claimed Jolene Cornfield was driving and hit a median near Jefferson and Osuna.

Cornfield was allegedly drunk and tried to put the blame for the crash on her friend, but witnesses told deputies Cornfield was the one driving.

Cornfield was expected to be in court this month.