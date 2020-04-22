Woman dodges traffic stop, had warrant for shoplifting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman who police say chose not to pull over for a traffic stop, got herself in a world of trouble when she sped away. “I did not flee from a traffic stop,” said Mary Rael as she was being put in a police cruiser. An officer responded, “I promise you, you did.”

Although 41-year-old Mary Rael told police she wasn’t seeking any unwanted attention, they say she dodged a traffic stop in early February. “Okay. Yeah, cause I want to be on the news and everything,” Rae told officer.

Albuquerque Police officers say they attempted to pull Rael over for a broken headlight, but when they tried to stop her, they say she sped off. “Did you not hear us behind you?” one officer asks Rael. She replies, “No. I was listening to my music. I have to be at an appointment for my son at 10:30.”

As the argument went on, Rael continues to say she didn’t see the officers following her with lights and sirens because of her music. Police were finally able to speak with her when she stopped at a business along Central near San Mateo. “Here’s the reason for the stop. We tried to pull you over, lights and sirens, and you drove away from us very fast. Okay?” said an officer, who also told Rael she blew through a stop sign.

Police found Rael had a warrant for shoplifting and she could not provide any insurance for her vehicle. Her husband showed up on the scene and is seen in police video trying to provide insurance information. The car ended up getting towed. The officers also searched Rael’s car and purse. Along with pot, they found a meth pipe, needles and Narcan and multiple smaller bags inside the purse that police say looked like drug kits.

In the past she’s been charged a handful of times for shoplifting and possession. Rael was charged with aggravated fleeing a police office, possession and for not having insurance. She has a warrant out for her arrest for failure to comply with the requirements of her probation.

