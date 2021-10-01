Woman dies after police say roommate doused her in gasoline, set her on fire

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman doused in gasoline and set on fire has died. It happened at Renee Benally’s home near Central and 47th last Friday. Investigators say Benally ran to a neighbor’s home for help after her roommate Lawrence Sedillo attacked her.
Benally was flown to a burn center in Lubbock to be treated for her severe burns where she died on Friday. The Albuquerque Police Department is now working to charge Sedillo with murder.