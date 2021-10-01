Woman dies after police say roommate doused her in gasoline, set her on fire

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico Lobo men's basketball team has eight new players ready to play for first-year head coach Richard Pitino. That's a lot of getting to know you but the Lobos believe they have done well in that area. Coach Pitino said his players are always together and appear to have good chemistry. That could make it a little bit easier for Pitino as he tries to restore the program as a winner.

"We talk about what are our goals," said Pitino. "We want to get better and we want to win. Whatever's in front of us, we want to win. They seem to be doing that right now, but any coach will tell you October first, no adversity has hit anybody. So, we'll see."