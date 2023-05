ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman is behind bars. She’s accused of shooting and killing another woman.

Police claimed Elena Ornelas, 26, shot and killed Sadie Hill , 24, on January 21 of this year near Zuni and Pennsylvania.

According to a criminal complaint the two women got into an altercation that led to Ornelas shooting Hill in the face. She is charged with murder.

Pretrial detention has been granted, but no date scheduled for her trial.