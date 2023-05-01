ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Roberta Martin-Welsh has been charged following a fire at an apartment complex in northeast Albuquerque. According to a criminal complaint, neighbors told investigators that Martin-Welsh had threatened to start a fire and kill herself.

One neighbor said she saw Martin-Welsh leave the apartment and then saw the back window blow out from the fire. Martin-Welsh told investigators she was trying to test a lighter by setting a piece of paper on fire and it got out of control and she couldn’t put it out.

An official with the building told investigators the fire caused about $50,000 in damage. No one was injured in the incident. Martin-Welsh was charged with arson.