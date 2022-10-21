ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Gerrie Calhoun is celebrating her 100th birthday in true Albuquerque fashion. Calhoun and her two daughters traveled to Albuquerque from San Diego, California to cross an item off her bucket list; riding in a hot hair balloon.

The family took off at sunrise Friday morning. “She has a history of doing adventures on her birthdays. At 92 she took a standup paddle boarding lesson. She’s gone ziplining on another birthday. ” Gerrie’s daughter Cathy French said. Her daughters say Gerrie was even an avid skier up until she was 85.