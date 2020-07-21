Woman caught stealing items from memorial of murdered teen

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The family of an Albuquerque teen who was murdered earlier this year says they’ve been left heartbroken once again after a woman was caught stealing from his memorial.

“There’s crosses that are missing. I brought a dozen roses for my son for his birthday and that’s what she was carrying in her bag. I was so sick to my stomach,” said Josette Otero as she fought back tears.

Otero’s 15-year-old son Kyle Martinez was shot and killed in April at the intersection of Central Avenue and Unser Boulevard. He was inside his black Mustang when he was shot and his passenger was injured.

Martinez’s family said they created a memorial at the site where he was killed to help mourn the loss. On Saturday a man said he saw a woman stealing items from the memorial including that bouquet of flowers. He filmed the woman walking up Central Avenue after he said she stole the items and confronted her but she was able to get away.

Now, Martinez’s family is thankful someone saw what happened but they’re devastated and confused why anyone would do this. “This is where he took most of his last breaths, this is where he was last alive. This is where he was talking and he never made it after that. And so, when I come here I feel close to him. I feel like he’s around me. And for them to do this is just wrong. It’s just wrong,” Otero said.

No one has been arrested for the 15-year-old’s death but the Albuquerque Police Department confirms they are still actively investigating the case. Martinez’s mom said she’s thought about setting up a camera at the memorial in case something like this happens again.

Related Coverage: