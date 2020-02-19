Woman caught on camera stealing child’s phone at Albuquerque fast-food restaurant

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s as about as low as you can get for a thief. Stealing from a child. One thief may not realize it but her act was caught on surveillance camera.

“I couldn’t believe that a grown woman would steal a little boy’s phone,” says Ashley Martinez.

11-year-old Lorenzo Sanchez’s phone was snatched at the Burger King on 98th and Central on Monday. “I brought the kids because they were hungry and his phone has a Burger King app, we get discounts and stuff,” says James Bolton.

In the video you can see Lorenzo’s phone on the counter, “The cashier was looking at his phone to get the numbers,” Bolton says.

Then you see the child walk away with a drink cup. “He did make the mistake of leaving it on the counter but it still doesn’t make it right,” says Ashley Martinez.

The phone sits on the counter for a few seconds then the woman who was standing behind the family swipes the phone and puts it in her purse. “I thought, what a jerk I mean she knew it was a kid’s phone because she was right behind us,” Bolton says.

Lorenzo was devastated, the phone was a Christmas gift. One he waited a very long time for. The family hopes that the woman will have a change of heart.

“I would love for her to just return it and we wouldn’t have to press charges or anything like that but if she ends up getting caught we’ll probably go a different route,” Martinez says.

The family has posted the video on Facebook, and they’re hoping whoever took the phone will see it. APD is also investigating.