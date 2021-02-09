Woman becomes US citizen at 103-years-old

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A 103-year-old New Mexico woman has finally achieved her dream of becoming an American citizen. Eva Saumell Del Castilla came to the U.S. from Cuba in 2013 a couple of years after her family came here as political refugees.

Monday, surrounded by her family at the Albuquerque Immigration Office, Castilla became the first of the group to take the oath of citizenship. “The regime in Cuba, you didn’t have freedom with anything, so she’s super happy today to become a citizen,” said her great-nephew, Andy Doreste.

Castilla’s family says although she is the first to become a citizen, she will not be the last. The are all working toward the same goal.

