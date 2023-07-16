ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman accused of killing a man while driving more than 40 miles over the speed limit will be sentenced Monday.

According to a criminal complaint, Donna Helgesen was driving more than 100 miles per hour on Paseo near Tramway in 2021, and she rear-ended Rick Rivera. Rivera was pronounced dead at the scene.

She pleaded guilty in May to homicide by vehicle and reckless driving. Alcohol was not considered to be a factor in the crash.

Her hearing is scheduled for 1:30 in the afternoon. She faces up to seven years in prison.