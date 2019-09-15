Woman arrested for throwing rock at APD officer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- A woman is facing assault and battery charges after the Albuquerque Police Department says she threw a rock at an officer.

According to court documents, the incident happened when the officer was investigating a man for DWI near Central and Broadway. Twenty-two-year-old Jasmine Romero approached the officer and asked him why he was “messing with a Hispanic guy”.

The officer asked her to leave, but APD says she refused and threw a softball-sized rock. The rock missed the officer, and she was later arrested.

Meanwhile, the man from the DWI investigation drove off. Saturday in court, Romero was released from jail.

“The state has not filed a motion to detain Ms. Romero so she will be released upon the conditions,” said Judge Brittany Maldonado Malott.

Online court records show Romero has no criminal history in New Mexico.