ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jennifer Whitey, who has been arrested multiple times for DWI took a plea deal Wednesday. Whitey pleaded guilty to three separate DWI offences and admitted her identity to two prior DWI’s.

A judge ordered Whitey to take part in the DWI court program. If she completes the program, she will get credit for time in the program and will serve 215 days in MDC with CCP authorized. IF she does not complete the program, there is not an agreed upon sentence under the plea deal and it will be discretion of the court.