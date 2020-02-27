Live Now
Woman arrested for keeping rental car

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman was busted renting a car and never returning it.

Police pulled over a silver Hyundai for speeding on I-25 at Tramway on Tuesday. It then came back as stolen. They identified the driver as 53-year-old Kimberly Bautista.

She says she rented the car back in early December. It was due a week later but she didn’t return it because Bautista claims her insurance would pay for the rental until her own car was fixed.

Obviously, it still wasn’t returned two months later. Bautista is now charged with embezzlement.

