News Alert
How to report illegal fireworks in your area

Albuquerque woman arrested for allegedly killing her ex-boyfriend

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police have arrested a 19-year-old woman suspected in the killing of her ex-boyfriend last week.

Officers located and arrested Erlynda Lucero Friday afternoon just after 1 p.m. She accused of fatally shooting Daniel Guardado on June 24 near the intersection of Carlisle and Menaul. The alleged shooter fired shots from the passenger seat of a vehicle, striking Guardado as he was driving eastbound on Menaul.

Guardado had been following Lucero’s car after she pulled a gun on him during a failed attempt to exchange drugs in a hotel parking lot. Lucero is being booked into MDC on an open count of murder.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video