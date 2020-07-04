Albuquerque woman arrested for allegedly killing her ex-boyfriend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police have arrested a 19-year-old woman suspected in the killing of her ex-boyfriend last week.

Officers located and arrested Erlynda Lucero Friday afternoon just after 1 p.m. She accused of fatally shooting Daniel Guardado on June 24 near the intersection of Carlisle and Menaul. The alleged shooter fired shots from the passenger seat of a vehicle, striking Guardado as he was driving eastbound on Menaul.

Guardado had been following Lucero’s car after she pulled a gun on him during a failed attempt to exchange drugs in a hotel parking lot. Lucero is being booked into MDC on an open count of murder.