Woman allegedly crashes into westside convenience store

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Reports of a car crashing into a convenience store prompted an hours-long investigation Saturday.
Initial reports say an alleged drunk woman crashed into the Speedway convenience store near Quail around 11 Saturday morning. Although News 13 crews weren’t able to spot any damage, Albuquerque police and fire departments investigated the scene for several hours.
