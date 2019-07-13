Woman admits to starting apartment fire in NE Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman admitted to police she intentionally started the fire at an apartment complex that left 23 people without a home.

A criminal complaint states Cherylnn Martinez told investigators she lit papers on fire with a stove in a home at the Courtyard Apartments Friday near San Pedro and Montgomery. Her sister told police she saw it happen and tried to get Martinez to stop but Martinez shoved the ignited papers into a mattress and bed frame stored in the kitchen wall.

The Red Cross is still helping the people who were displaced. Total damage to the complex is estimated at $750,000.