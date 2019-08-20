Woman accused of throwing dog from balcony charged in separate case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The woman accused of throwing her puppy to its death from a third-floor balcony is in more trouble.

Ashley Scott is now charged with battery against an employee at Buffalo Exchange in Nob Hill, stemming from the day before the incident with the dog. According to a criminal complaint, the worker refused to buy a jacket from her, before Scott shouted racial slurs and hit the woman in the face.

Scott is facing extreme animal cruelty charges for throwing her husky from a downtown apartment last month. The judge and prosecutors agreed to release her until trial in that case, because of a lack of criminal history. She’s has a court date for the battery charge next week.

Meanwhile, Scott’s husband, Wesley, is facing charges of tampering with evidence and improperly disposing of an animal, for putting the dog’s body in a dumpster. Since the new charges count as a probation violation in a previous battery case, the court has ordered that he be arrested and held without bond.

