NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a woman accused of tasing a Dollar General employee.

BCSO says June 21, around 9:30 a.m. deputies were called to the Dollar General at 1811 Coors Blvd SW for a female shoplifter who tased an employee in the face. Authorities say the woman then fled in a newer-model black Nissan Rogue, driven by a man. The woman described as being in her late 20’s to early 30’s with long black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Laura Dailey at (505) 975-9605 or ljdailey@bernco.gov.